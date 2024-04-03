Shocking video released of teen shot by California deputies in 2022
Newly released video shows the moment California deputies shot and killed a teen who had allegedly been kidnapped by her father. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.
Randle's season-ending surgery is a brutal stomach punch for a Knicks team that’s been reeling through a rash of injuries. Can New York still make noise in the playoffs?
Ford announced Thursday that it’s delaying the production of two electric vehicles, a next-generation EV pickup and a three-row EV SUV. Ford’s CEO has been telegraphing the delays for months. Then on an earnings call in February, CEO Jim Farley said, “Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run.”
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Wagon lovers got good news with confirmation that the upcoming 7th-gen BMW M5 sedan will be joined – for the first time in the US – by a Touring variant.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
The latest update on the labor market is expected to show some signs of cooling, particularly in wages, which would be a welcome sign in the fight against inflation.
Analysts are lowering their price targets and expectations for Tesla as the EV giant aims to navigate out of what one called a “very messy quarter.”
There's a new Star Wars show coming on May 4. The animated Tales of the Empire is a companion piece to 2022's Tales of the Jedi.
The betting-related mess involving baseball's biggest star may be a stark warning about the risks gambling poses to leagues that have suddenly embraced it.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
The 45-year-old actor is getting candid about male body standards and the "unrealistic" pressure to appear perfect on screen.
As U.S. lawmakers weigh a possible TikTok ban, the ByteDance-owned short-form video app released an economic impact report on Thursday. In it, the company touts the platform generated $14.7 billion for small- to mid-size businesses (SMBs) last year, and a further $24.2 billion in total economic activity, supported through small business's use of TikTok. In addition, it says that over 7 million U.S. businesses rely on TikTok and that 224,000 jobs were supported by small business activity on the platform in 2023.
Amazon is offering another decent batch of games to Prime members at no extra cost for the month of April. Leading the bunch is Fallout 76, a multiplayer take on the post-apocalyptic franchise.
BYD's first electrified pickup is nearing an official reveal, but details are currently in short supply.
A new report found that just 57 companies produced 80 percent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide between 2016 and 2022.
Teens are forgoing music streaming services in favor of vinyl albums and record players.
Popular posters will get a blue check, but not everyone is happy about it: People are now frantically posting to make it clear that they didn't buy a blue check, but rather the blue check was foisted upon them. "Some personal news: I’m now a serial small business founder in Arizona who posts about fatherhood, faith and what it takes to get a roofing company to $100 million ARR," former BuzzFeed editor — and newly minted blue check — Tom Gara posted on X. "This is punishment for posting too much," wrote another reluctant blue check, Business Insider senior correspondent Katie Notopoulos.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Meta has announced a new video players and controls on the Facebook app. These include 10-second time jumps and full-screen viewing.
Facebook is introducing a new, full-screen video player on Wednesday, which offers a more consistent design and experience for all types of video lengths, including short-form Reels, long-form videos and even Live content. The upgraded player, which will first launch in the U.S. and Canada, aims to streamline the experience for both watching and sharing video content. For Facebook, meanwhile, more people watching videos on the platform could allow it to increase time onsite, plus advertising views and clicks, among other things.