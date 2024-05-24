‘Shocking disregard’: Man caught on camera body slamming orca, faces $600 fine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man’s actions have sparked outrage across the world after a resurfaced video showed him body-slamming an orca whale.

The 50-year-old Auckland man is seen jumping off a pleasure boat into the waters of Devonport, appearing to land on top of an adult male orca with its calf nearby.

According to the Department of Conservation in New Zealand, the incident occurred back in February, but the video made its way into the spotlight after a member of the public alerted local officials of people getting too close to the mammals.

The man was heard saying “I touched it” in the video, as the other boaters laughed at the incident, followed by the man asking the woman taking the video, “Did you get it?”

The man has since been slapped with a $600 infringement fine.

“The video left us genuinely stunned,” a DOC Principal Investigation Officer said. “As well as the initial attempt to dive onto the animal, the man stays in the water and then swims toward it again in a second attempt to touch it. This is stupid behaviour and demonstrates a shocking disregard for the welfare of the orca. It is extremely irresponsible.”

The DOC said orcas are classified as whales under conservation legislation under the Marine Mammals Protection Act. It is illegal to swim with, disturb, or harass orca whales.

As an apex predator, these whales have attacked humans, and have even sunk small boats they perceive as threats, off the coast of Spain, according to the DOC.

