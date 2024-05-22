‘Shocking and brazen’: New documents unsealed in Trump classified documents case

TechCrunch

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has floated a requirement that AI-generated content be disclosed in political ads — but not banned. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel made the official proposal Wednesday that the FCC investigate and seek comment on such a rule. "Consumers have a right to know when AI tools are being used in the political ads they see, and I hope [the commissioners] swiftly act on this issue," she said in a statement accompanying the announcement.