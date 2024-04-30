'Shocking': Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips Bill Barr's Claim About Trump's Execution Remarks

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former aide to Donald Trump, on Monday criticized onetime Attorney General Bill Barr for his comments in a “historic, stunning and bizarre” interview with CNN.

In one particularly remarkable exchange from the recent interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Barr suggested that, as president, it was not out of the norm for Trump to lose his temper and make comments about executing people.

Collins had asked him about reports that Trump ranted about executing the unknown staffer who “leaked” a story that he had gone into an underground emergency bunker during anti-racism protests in Washington in 2020.

Griffin, Trump’s former communications director, has publicly said she was in the room when he made that comment and that he made similar remarks on other occasions. She has also said Barr was present.

Pressed on that claim, Barr told Collins he remembered Trump being “very mad” about the bunker story but couldn’t recall the specifics.

“I actually don’t remember him saying ‘executing,’ but I wouldn‘t dispute it,” he said.

He added that Trump “would lose his temper and say things like that. I doubt he would have actually carried it out.”

“I think sometimes people took him too literally,” he said. “He would say things like, similar to that, in occasions, to blow off steam,” he added.

Griffin on Monday told Collins “it’s time that people start taking Donald Trump much more literally at his word.”

“I don’t know how he couldn’t remember that moment. I think that that’s lawyer speak for ′I don’t want to answer it,’” she said of Barr’s response.

“But that’s even more shocking if it was something that he didn’t even see as significant, didn’t file away for the history books.”

Barr’s relationship with Trump soured after the former president lost the election in 2020. Barr has openly criticized Trump and his false claims of election fraud.

However, in a staggering about-face earlier this month, Barr said he would back the Republican ticket in November even if Trump is the nominee.

Griffin said the flip-flop was “frankly, disgraceful,” given what Barr knows and experienced during the Trump administration.