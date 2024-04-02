‘Shocking’: 2 shot, 1 dead outside Portland strip club

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting apparently in the parking lot of a Southeast Portland strip club left one person dead and another wounded early Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., more than two dozen Portland police units responded to the scene at The Venue Gentlemen’s Club. When officers arrived they found one person had already died. The other was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital.

No suspects were found immediately, but homicide detectives began their investigation and expect to be at the scene for hours, officials said.

A dancer who works at The Venue, Gemini, reacted to a shooting in the parking lot that left 1 dead and 1 wounded, April 1, 2024 (KOIN)

A dancer who works at The Venue, Gemini, told KOIN 6 News she is concerned for her safety. “It’s a pretty nice club inside. This is pretty much out of the ordinary. All the people that come in are pretty laid back. It’s a gentlemen’s club, so you’re supposed to have fun and stuff. But this, this is big.”

She said the security guards at the club are good. “But I’m a little terrified about going back, to be honest. This is pretty shocking.”

No further information is available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

Gemini wants police to “catch the suspect, put him away. That would be lovely.”

