‘Shocked and dismayed’: Westboro school bus driver arrested during morning route, officials say

A Westboro school bus driver was arrested while driving students to class on Thursday morning, school officials said.

School officials confirmed that the driver was arrested at Park Village in the area of 135 East Main Street after officers received a well-being call from the bus company, according to the Westboro Police Department.

“There were Mill Pond students on Bus 8 when Westboro police officers arrested the driver and everyone is safe,” Westboro Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the driver is facing. Her name hasn’t been released.

“Providing for our students’ safety is the most important responsibility that we have and we are shocked and dismayed about this,” Bock added.

Police said additional details would be available after the driver’s arraignment.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

