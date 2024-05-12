'Shock, sadness, disbelief': One teen fatally shot, another injured at large party on Howard St. in Northborough early Sunday

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. addresses the media today about a 16-year-old from Bellingham who was shot & killed early Sunday at a party that several hundred in attendance. For the whole story go to @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/3zaqKKP2MW — Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) May 12, 2024

NORTHBOROUGH — A 16-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday at a party with several hundred in attendance, despite police telling the homeowner not to have the party and the homeowner reassuring police they would not hold the party just days before.

Approximately at 1 a.m. Sunday, pedestrians flagged a police officer to let them know that someone brandished a firearm at 333 Howard St., Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said during a press conference held noontime Sunday.

While police were assembling and preparing to enter the property, they heard multiple gunshots, Early said.

“It was a little after 1 a.m. when a Northborough Police officer was flagged down by a partygoer right on Howard Street indicating that a firearm was displayed in the house,” Northborough Police Chief Brian T. Griffin said. “That officer then called for assistance with other officers and as the officers were gathering down on this street to approach the property, that is when gunshots rung out.”

Early and Griffin said police found a “chaotic scene” with “approximately 300 people” at the party.

Responding officers and firefighters rendered aid on a 16-year-old male shooting victim from Bellingham.

“One Northborough Officer, Sgt. (Michael) Bisset, and State Police Trooper carried the victim to the bottom of the hill where there was a waiting ambulance,” Early said. “He was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. He was 16.”

Early said another shooting victim — a 17-year-old male who was shot in the buttocks — was treated at Marlborough Hospital and released.

Two other people were treated at Marlborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Early said.

“Our deceased is underage. There were underage people here,” Early said. “But the whole makeup of the party we don’t know. Again, it was about 300 people.”

Three men, two age 19 and one 27, were arrested on “firearm related charges” in connection to the evening’s activities. They are expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court Monday, Early said.

Neither the victim nor the three men arrested are residents of Northborough, Early said.

Early said there is an "airbed and breakfast” property adjacent to the property where the owner lives.

The Bellingham School Superintendent was informed that a 16-year-old from the area was shot and killed, Early said.

Griffin said there were more than 25 police officers at the scene and the Northborough Police Department was assisted by multiple surrounding police departments including Westborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Boylston, Berlin, Marlborough police departments, as well as the State Police.

“Our thoughts go out to the victim and the victim’s family during this senseless act of violence,” Griffin said. “It’s especially difficult being Mother’s Day.”

Early said Chief Griffin was in touch with the homeowners a few days before the incident about the police department not wanting them to host a party over the weekend.

Chief Griffin said the homeowner was present at the party this weekend.

“Last month, we received information after the fact, that there was a large gathering,” Chief Griffin said. “We have spoken to the homeowner about that. And he indeed assured us that was the last of it. Obviously, that was not the case.”

Laura, a nearby neighbor (who didn’t want to give her last name), said she finds the whole situation “frightening,” adding that the neighborhood was quiet until the current tenants moved in.

Last year, she said neighbors had to call the police about a party there.

“Usually it begins around 12:30 (at night) and you see 50-plus cars pulling in. It comes in increments,” Laura said. “So around 2-2:30 (a.m.), you’ll see hundreds or more cars streaming up there. And they’re doubled-parked all around that driveway.”

Beth Rutman, who lives a little bit further down, woke up around 2 a.m. from all the commotion. She too said she is scared.

“It was, kind of, scary,” Rutman said. “(I felt) shock, sadness, disbelief. I have four small children. It just makes me nervous. They’re out running around the neighborhood all the time.”

Early did not give the name of the shooting victim, the three arrested or the homeowner. The stretch of road to the house where the party took place was closed off by police Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. Chief Griffin said if anyone has information and/or video, to call the Northborough Police Department at (508) 393-1515.

