‘In shock of what is happening’: Storms cause damage in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday night’s severe weather affected the daily commute for many drivers across Smith County, as many residents were left without power and extensive damage.

‘Check on your neighbor’: Tyler mayor encourages community following severe storms

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday the City of Tyler said since 7:30 p.m. on Monday night they had received about 1,000 calls to 911.

“Hundreds of calls of down trees and powerlines blocking roadways all over town,” Adriana Rodriguez, with the City of Tyler, said.

Massive, uprooted trees and power lines blocking roads forced drivers to find alternate routes.

A.E Shull & Company’s Gene Shull said they are working directly with the city to clear trees from roads.

“At last count, had nearly 250 people call in where roads were blocked by trees,” Shull said.

Lindsey Ferris, a Tyler resident, said her entire neighborhood is in disbelief over the destruction.

“Kind of all in shock of what is happening and how we’re going to get through it,” Ferris said.

After the storm, her household immediately lost power but her main priority is to remove a tree that ended up on her house.

East Texas counties, cities under disaster declarations

“It got really loud, and the winds got really heavy then it just kind of stopped then I looked outside and then a tree fell into my laundry room,” Ferris said.

The storms last night were so powerful, that in one Tyler neighborhood, a powerline was completely broken in half and the top of the powerline is now laying in someone’s driveway.

“As you can see our power lines are all dangling, and my car is trapped in the garage, and we can’t access it, and it’s going to be a long process,” Ferris said.

The City of Tyler said over the next couple of days, clean up efforts will continue and restoring power will be their priority.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.