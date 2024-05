TechCrunch

Poshmark, the social commerce site that lets people buy and sell new and used items to each other, launched a paid marketing tool on Thursday, giving sellers the ability to promote their entire shop at once. Poshmark’s new feature, called “Promoted Closet,” uses machine learning to automatically promote individual product listings from a seller's entire inventory, identifying shoppers’ search terms and matching them with promoted items. Promoted Closet works like “cost per click” models on Etsy, Amazon and Google Ads.