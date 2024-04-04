Shiprock man charged with manslaughter, assault in crash that killed two, injured one

A Shiprock man faces up to 10 years in prison after being charged in federal court with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault for his alleged involvement in a deadly automobile crash in late 2023.

Brian Gonnie, 44, a member of the Navajo Nation, was charged on March 12 in connection with a Dec. 1, 2023, incident on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. According to his indictment, Gonnie was involved in a head-on collision in which two people were killed and another was seriously injured while he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gonnie was arraigned in federal court on April 1 and entered a plea of not guilty. He remains on conditions of release until his jury trial, which is scheduled for June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque field office, along with the Navajo Police Department, the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the New Mexico State Police.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Shiprock's Brian Gonnie charged with involuntary manslaughter