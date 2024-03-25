Shipping containers could be next low-cost home option for seniors in Flour Bluff

TechCrunch

Lucid Motors is raising another $1 billion from its biggest financial backer, Saudi Arabia, as it looks to blunt the high costs associated with building and selling its luxury electric sedan. The company announced in a Monday morning regulatory filing that Ayar Third Investment, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has agreed to purchase $1 billion worth of Lucid's stock, which will add to the Kingdom's current stake of around 60% ownership. The fresh funding comes just a few weeks after Lucid told investors that it only plans to build around 9,000 of its Air electric vehicles this year, a slight bump over last year's output.