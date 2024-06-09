Ship that took on water in Lake Superior arrives at destination

The 689-foot ship that collided with an underwater object early Saturday morning in Lake Superior and took on water has arrived at its destination.

According to marinetraffic.com, the Michipicoten bulk carrier arrived at Thunder Bay in Canada at 5:29 p.m. Saturday.

The Coast Guard received a report an the incident early Saturday morning the Michipicoten when it was located about 35 miles southwest of Michigan's Isle Royale with 22 people on board.

The ship departed from Two Harbors, Minnesota, on Friday and was headed to Thunder Bay in Canada, according to MarineTraffic.com.

The bulk carrier Edwin H. Gott stayed alongside the Michipicoten and Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and National Park Service vessels also assisted.

Information about the underwater object the bulk carrier reportedly struck wasn't immediately available.

Tanya Wildt contributed to this story.

