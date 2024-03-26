Ship strikes Baltimore bridge causing collapse

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship. Photo courtesy of Harford County Fire and EMS/X

March 26 (UPI) -- A large cargo ship struck a major transportation bridge that spanned Baltimore's Patapsco River early Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse, officials and authorities said.

Video of the incident published online by the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS shows the large vessel striking the 1.6-mile-long, four-lane-wide Francis Scott Key Bridge, followed by a fire igniting and spans of the structure falling into the waters below.

The Volunteer Firefighters from @jmvfc8, the Volunteer Swift Water Team and the @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team are assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/ipoTR2HljY— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 26, 2024

The Coast Guard said it had received a report of the incident shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed the strike on X, urging the public to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor.

"I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike," it said. "Active scene."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said rescue efforts were underway.

This is a developing story.