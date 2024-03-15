Ship laden with 200 tons of aid for Gaza begins offloading shipment

The Open Arms maritime vessel that set sail from Larnaca in Cyprus carrying humanitarian aid approaches the coast of Gaza City. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A ship carrying 200 tons of humanitarian aid is offloading its shipment off the coast of the Gaza Strip, the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) said.

It is being taken to small boats that transport it to Gaza's shore.

This is the first maritime aid shipment to Gaza, where a jetty is currently being built to receive more aid via this route.

WCK said they are shipping a crane, along with more food, on a second vessel they will dispatch to Gaza. The crane is to help get the aid to the shore and delivery trucks faster.

The Open Arms ship left Cyprus on Tuesday.

