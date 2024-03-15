Ship laden with 200 tons of aid for Gaza begins offloading shipment
A ship carrying 200 tons of humanitarian aid is offloading its shipment off the coast of the Gaza Strip, the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) said.
It is being taken to small boats that transport it to Gaza's shore.
This is the first maritime aid shipment to Gaza, where a jetty is currently being built to receive more aid via this route.
WCK said they are shipping a crane, along with more food, on a second vessel they will dispatch to Gaza. The crane is to help get the aid to the shore and delivery trucks faster.
The Open Arms ship left Cyprus on Tuesday.