Ship that collided with Baltimore bridge was chartered by Maersk

FILE PHOTO: A view of the sign for A.P. Moller-Maersk outside their offices in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The Dali container vessel that collided on Tuesday with a bridge in Baltimore was chartered by shipping company Maersk, the Danish group said in a statement.

The ship carried Maersk customers' cargo but none of the company's crew or personnel were onboard, it added.

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," Maersk said.

Maersk's share price fell on the news, trading down 3.2% at 1019 GMT.

The Dali was set to depart Baltimore early on Tuesday and arrive at Colombo on April 22, according to a schedule on Maersk's website.

The vessel is owned by Singapore's Grace Ocean Pte, according to LSEG data, and managed by Synergy Marine Group.

"We are closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and Synergy, and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed," Maersk said.

