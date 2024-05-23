Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to be repaired in Norfolk and more Va. headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “‘Podunk’: GOP hopeful for U.S. Senate denigrates small town paper rather than answering questions about Super PAC.”—Staunton News Leader
• “5 Va. colleges awarded lab school funding must resubmit applications.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “Virginia weighs regulations on hound hunting, citing tensions with landowners.”—WHRO
• “Cargo ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse expected to head to Norfolk.”—WAVY
• “90-year-old school bus driver retires after 50 years of service.”—WDBJ
