Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to be repaired in Norfolk and more Va. headlines

The so-called ‘autonomous navigation’ market -- where ships steer themselves guided by AI, resulting in fuel and time savings -- is projected to grow from $4.46 billion in 2023 to $5.33B in 2024 alone. Orca AI is a London-based startup that claims to have powered the world’s first autonomous commercial ship voyage in congested waters. Founded by Israeli naval technology experts, Yarden Gross and Dor Raviv, Orca AI’s platform processes multiple sources of visual information during navigation at sea, keeping the ship on course and freeing up the crew to monitor other aspects of the voyage, such as -- in increasingly unstable geopolitical times -- drone attacks and piracy.