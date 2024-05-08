Shiny purple lottery ticket said he could win $10 million. NC man glad he bought one.

A North Carolina man stopped at a convenience store where a shiny purple lottery ticket caught his eye: It said he could win $10 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.

So the man pulled out $50 for a ticket in the $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off game and landed a $1 million prize, according to a lottery news release.

He beat odds of 1 in 813,895, according to the $10 Million Spectacular page on the lottery website.

George Scheide bought the ticket at Kountry Kwik Stop on N.C. 127 in Hickory.

The Hickory resident claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of a $50,000 annuity over 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and took home $429,014 after taxes, officials said.

When he claimed his prize, Scheide didn’t say what he might do with his winnings. He didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Charlotte Observer.

Other North Carolina residents have won big prizes in the game this year, including two in recent weeks, the Observer previously reported.

Maiden resident Sean McIntosh won a $10 million jackpoton a ticket he bought May 1 at Jones Exxon Inc. on N.C. 16 South near Lake Norman.

In April, Adrin Anthony of Kings Mountain won $100,000 on a $10 Million Spectacular ticket he bought at Southern Store 101 on East Church Street in Cherryville, according to the lottery.

In January, Huntersville resident Kevin Prast claimed a $100,000 prize on a ticket he bought on a stop for a chicken dinner at a Charlotte Food Lion.

$10 Million Spectacular started in December with five top $10 million prizes and 20 prizes each of $1 million and $100,000. Three $10 million prizes, 14 $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be won, according to the $10 Million Spectacular page on the lottery website.