‘They’re all shining stars’: Family remembers three loved ones killed in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — It’s been one sleepless night after another for relatives of the Mayhugh family.

Relatives of Patty, James and Shayla Mayhugh face an unbelievable test in their family after the three were shot and killed. The victim’s son and brother, Jacob Mayhugh told law enforcement he was the one responsible for their deaths.

“We’re all still processing and we’re all still in shock,” said Adam Brunett, a family member.

Adam, Brandon and Savannah Brunett’s father is Patty’s older brother. The three siblings described their entire family as a small but very close unit.

“We grew up together,” said Adam.

Family members said everything seemed so normal, until it wasn’t.

Their cousin Jacob was on the run for three days before he was found in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Jacob soon confessed to killing his mom, dad and sister.

“I was just in shock,” said Brandon.

“We’re going to miss them for the holidays that they’re not going to make it to,” said Adam.

Patty’s nephews and niece remembered her as soft-spoken and comforting.

They called James a “really quiet” guy but a big lover of cars.

Shayla, also known as a “Swiftie” to her family was very passionate about music.

“They’re all shining stars honestly,” said Brandon.

The family said the loss of the three has been beyond difficult to process.

“It’s definitely not a situation you hear every day. So, we’re trying to find our way to navigate through it together,” said Savannah.

Now, the family said they are making it through the days by relying on each other and their faith, because they know that’s what Patty, James and Shayla would want.

“They were selfless people and I think everybody in the town of Chickasha can say that for sure,” said Savannah.

If you would like to help with funeral expenses, the family has started a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.