SHINE Science Olympiad kicks off at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s science made fun at an annual competition held at Wilkes University.

The Shine Science Olympiad brought students together from across northeastern Pennsylvania.

They worked in teams to put their “STEAM” skills to the test that’s science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Events included a gummy bear catapult, an egg drop, and a marshmallow tower build.

28/22’s Nick Toma and Amelia Sack served as celebrity judges.

The after-school program “SHINE” stands for schools and homes in education. Its executive director says the highlight of the olympiad is seeing the kids have a good time.

“The best part is seeing the kids come and succeed. They’ve worked so hard all year long and especially for the egg drop. They prepped their project they’ve tried it in the centers multiple times fixed it over and over and then come here today and then they drop it and it doesn’t crack,” said Carol Nicholas the executive director of the SHINE program.

A Nintendo Switch was up for grabs for the grand prize winner while other cool prizes were presented to the runners-up and other students who participated.

The SHINE Science Olympiad was 100 percent community-sponsored.

