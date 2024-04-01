Shine On festival gives musicians place to perform after fairgrounds event canceled

The Shine On Music Fest will be April 6-8, 2024, at Stable Studios in Spencer as a venue to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8 as well as provide a location for area musicians to perform.

Efforts by Spence Taylor and Kati Taylor — not related but both passionate about local arts and music — have brought some light during a what could have been a dark time for many performers. They secured a location for more than a dozen musical groups to celebrate the April 8 total solar eclipse after Shadowfest at the Monroe County Fairgrounds was canceled.

Spence Taylor, of Lightning Heart Productions, had been hired to help with marketing and design for Shadowfest. When it was canceled, he and Kati Taylor, a creative consultant and independent local music promoter in Indianapolis, started to search for another location where some of the music acts planning to come to the Monroe County area could still perform.

They discovered that Stable Studios, with 55 acres of fields, ponds, forest and indoor and outdoor facilities just west of Spencer, was available.

"Normally we have a lot more time to raise money and sell tickets," Spence Taylor said. "This is a local venue being provided by local musicians this time."

Shine On Music Fest will be April 6-8 with options of RV and tent camping at 2034 Dubois Road, Spencer. While other activities will be sprinkled throughout the three days, it's the musical performances on the pavilion stage, along with the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the total solar eclipse, that will draw people.

"Monday (April 8), we're largely going to keep it to the solar eclipse itself," Spence Taylor explained. "They have natural space to enjoy it with the natural sounds around."

Because the weather in Indiana is unpredictable, people at Stable Studios will be able to watch two projection screens on either side of a covered stage showing NASA's eclipse broadcast. Even if the weather is good, he believes people may want to watch some of the live feed as well.

Spence will be one of the people eagerly watching. April 8 will be the first time he's witnessed a total solar eclipse. He and his family watched the partial solar eclipse in 2017 at Lake Monroe, something he said was memorable.

Musical groups, events happening April 6-8

Carrie Sue & The Woodburners will perform at Shine On Music Fest on April 6, 2024.

Here's the schedule:

APRIL 6

APRIL 7

David Wax Museum will perform April 7, 2024, at the Shine On Music Fest at Stable Studios in Spencer.

APRIL 8

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Community brunch

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drum circle

1 p.m. Total solar eclipse viewing party begins with totality 3:04-3:08 p.m.

8 p.m. All guests without Monday night add-on camping must leave the property

In addition to the musical groups and events, there will be nine vendors selling various items as well as food vendors at the site.

Camping options, going fast

While talking on March 25 about Shine On, Spence Taylor said there was only one RV spot with electric still available and eight spots without electricity. There are still tent camping sites available, with the price included in a full weekend pass.

Stable Studios does not have a dump station for RV campers.

What it costs to attend Shine On

Full festival tickets cost $100 for 1 ticket and tent camping ($130 at the gate); $350 for 2 tickets with RV camping with power hookup ($400 at the gate); $250 for 2 tickets with RV camping with no power ($300 at the gate). A discount purchase of 4 full tickets with tent camping is $360 in advance, and not available at the gate. Tickets include parking, access to all the events, Monday brunch, and solar eclipse viewing glasses. Campers wishing to stay Monday night, leaving by 11 a.m. April 9, can purchase one more night of camping. Kids age 10 and younger are admitted free.

One-day tickets cost $60 for Saturday only or Sunday only, each with 1 night tent camping. They cost $75 at the gate.

Day passes with no camping for all three days are $85 per person, $115 at the gate, and include parking, full music lineup, community campfire, Monday brunch, eclipse viewing glasses and viewing party. One-day tickets with no camping are $50 or $65 at the gate.

Monday only eclipse viewing day pass tickets are $60 or $75 at the gate and include parking, brunch, viewing glasses, viewing party and community campfire.

For tickets and more information go online to shineonmusicfest.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Shine On Music Fest brings music, events to Spencer for solar eclipse