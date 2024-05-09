Shiloh police calls, May 9 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
April 29
10:31 a.m. 100 Block of Kathy Drive – Motor vehicle theft
12:04 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Suspicious activity/circumstance
3:01 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Financial institution fraud
3:39 p.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Traffic accident - injury (private property)
6:02 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Suspicious activity/circumstance
7:47 p.m. Country Road – Possession of stolen vehicle
April 30
12:35 a.m. Fountain Lakes Drive and Frank Scott Parkway East – DUI
10:05 a.m. 2900 Block of Carlyle Avenue – Sex offender registration
11:39 a.m. 400 Block of Tailfeather Drive – Identity theft
6:59 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and St. John Drive – Assist other agency - police
9:32 p.m. 3000 Block of East B Street Road – Domestic battery
May 1
1:22 a.m. Country Meadow Lane and Sarpy Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license
6:22 a.m. First block of Kinney Drive – Domestic battery
10:44 a.m. 200 Block of Hartman Lane – Assist other agency - police
1:25 p.m. 800 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Theft
6:40 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Motor vehicle theft
10:27 p.m. Sierra Drive and Adeline Drive – Pedestrian under the influence
May 2
8:39 a.m. Seibert Road and Section Line Road – Traffic accident - over $500
10:58 p.m. 100 Block of West Julie Street – Traffic accident - over $500
2:49 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
4:17 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Possession of stolen vehicle
5:47 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500
5:58 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
May 3
4:40 a.m. 1100 Block of Meadowview Lane – Criminal damage to property
5:17 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway east and Cromwell Lane – Warrant - in state
5:59 a.m. 1100 Block of Simeon Drive – Criminal damage to property
6:20 a.m. 1100 Block of Simeon Drive – Criminal damage to property
6:44 a.m. 2600 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Criminal damage to property
6:51 a.m. 2600 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Criminal damage to property
1:16 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
7:41 p.m. Anderson Lane and Wendy Way – No valid drivers license
11:28 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Warrant - in state
May 4
2:24 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fountain Lakes Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license - 2nd
11:01 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500
11:37 a.m. 2600 Block of Ambridge Drive – Soliciting without a permit
12:38 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Aggravated domestic battery
2:38 p.m. 700 Block of St. John Drive – Criminal damage to property
4:44 p.m. Hartman Lane and Deer Springs Trail – Driving while drivers license suspended
May 5
2:20 a.m. 100 Block of Adeline Drive – Criminal trespass to vehicles
10:23 a.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Assist other agency
10:59 a.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license
1:59 p.m. 2700 Block of Pipers Court – Domestic battery