Shiloh police calls, May 9 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

April 29

10:31 a.m. 100 Block of Kathy Drive – Motor vehicle theft

12:04 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Suspicious activity/circumstance

3:01 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Financial institution fraud

3:39 p.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Traffic accident - injury (private property)

6:02 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Suspicious activity/circumstance

7:47 p.m. Country Road – Possession of stolen vehicle

April 30

12:35 a.m. Fountain Lakes Drive and Frank Scott Parkway East – DUI

10:05 a.m. 2900 Block of Carlyle Avenue – Sex offender registration

11:39 a.m. 400 Block of Tailfeather Drive – Identity theft

6:59 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and St. John Drive – Assist other agency - police

9:32 p.m. 3000 Block of East B Street Road – Domestic battery

May 1

1:22 a.m. Country Meadow Lane and Sarpy Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license

6:22 a.m. First block of Kinney Drive – Domestic battery

10:44 a.m. 200 Block of Hartman Lane – Assist other agency - police

1:25 p.m. 800 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Theft

6:40 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Motor vehicle theft

10:27 p.m. Sierra Drive and Adeline Drive – Pedestrian under the influence

May 2

8:39 a.m. Seibert Road and Section Line Road – Traffic accident - over $500

10:58 p.m. 100 Block of West Julie Street – Traffic accident - over $500

2:49 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

4:17 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Possession of stolen vehicle

5:47 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500

5:58 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

May 3

4:40 a.m. 1100 Block of Meadowview Lane – Criminal damage to property

5:17 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway east and Cromwell Lane – Warrant - in state

5:59 a.m. 1100 Block of Simeon Drive – Criminal damage to property

6:20 a.m. 1100 Block of Simeon Drive – Criminal damage to property

6:44 a.m. 2600 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Criminal damage to property

6:51 a.m. 2600 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Criminal damage to property

1:16 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

7:41 p.m. Anderson Lane and Wendy Way – No valid drivers license

11:28 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Warrant - in state

May 4

2:24 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fountain Lakes Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license - 2nd

11:01 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500

11:37 a.m. 2600 Block of Ambridge Drive – Soliciting without a permit

12:38 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Aggravated domestic battery

2:38 p.m. 700 Block of St. John Drive – Criminal damage to property

4:44 p.m. Hartman Lane and Deer Springs Trail – Driving while drivers license suspended

May 5

2:20 a.m. 100 Block of Adeline Drive – Criminal trespass to vehicles

10:23 a.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Assist other agency

10:59 a.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license

1:59 p.m. 2700 Block of Pipers Court – Domestic battery