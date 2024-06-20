Shiloh police calls, June 20 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
June 10
10:01 a.m. 2400 Block of Coniferous Drive – Identity theft
6:52 p.m. 600 Block of Oxen Court – Criminal trespass to residence
June 11
2:21 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Found property
3:48 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Found property
5:02 p.m. 900 Block of Holyoke Drive – Domestic battery
7:07 p.m. Eagles Landing Drive and Lebanon Avenue – Driving with suspended/revoked license
June 12
12:52 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Warrant - in state
8:42 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Criminal damage to property
4:19 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Motor vehicle theft
6:53 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Soliciting without a permit
June 13
3:03 a.m. 2500 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Domestic battery
9:14 a.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Damage to property
1:36 p.m. 4100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
2:02 p.m. 3500 Block of Capri Lane – Investigation
7:13 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Damage to property
11:10 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Informational
June 14
9:21 a.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Assist other agency
8:27 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Sierra Drive – Warrant - in state
9:16 p.m. 400 Block of Maple Street – Suicidal subject
June 15
11:05 a.m. 100 Block of Adeline Drive – Domestic battery
5:52 p.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Domestic battery
10:44 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Damage to property
11:27 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – No valid drivers license
June 16
9:49 a.m. 1300 Block of Corliss Court – Resisting or obstructing peace officer
3:13 p.m. Anderson Lane and East B Street Road – Damage to property
7:31 p.m. South Old State Route 158 and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500