Shiloh police calls, June 20 edition

June 10

10:01 a.m. 2400 Block of Coniferous Drive – Identity theft

6:52 p.m. 600 Block of Oxen Court – Criminal trespass to residence

June 11

2:21 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Found property

3:48 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Found property

5:02 p.m. 900 Block of Holyoke Drive – Domestic battery

7:07 p.m. Eagles Landing Drive and Lebanon Avenue – Driving with suspended/revoked license

June 12

12:52 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Warrant - in state

8:42 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Criminal damage to property

4:19 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Motor vehicle theft

6:53 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Soliciting without a permit

June 13

3:03 a.m. 2500 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Domestic battery

9:14 a.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Damage to property

1:36 p.m. 4100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

2:02 p.m. 3500 Block of Capri Lane – Investigation

7:13 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Damage to property

11:10 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Informational

June 14

9:21 a.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Assist other agency

8:27 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Sierra Drive – Warrant - in state

9:16 p.m. 400 Block of Maple Street – Suicidal subject

June 15

11:05 a.m. 100 Block of Adeline Drive – Domestic battery

5:52 p.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Domestic battery

10:44 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Damage to property

11:27 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – No valid drivers license

June 16

9:49 a.m. 1300 Block of Corliss Court – Resisting or obstructing peace officer

3:13 p.m. Anderson Lane and East B Street Road – Damage to property

7:31 p.m. South Old State Route 158 and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500