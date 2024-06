Shiloh police calls, June 13 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

June 3

7:54 a.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Trespassing

7:54 a.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Trespass warning

9:18 a.m. First block of Kinney Drive – Domestic battery

10:21 a.m. 3500 Block of Sky Hawk Drive – Criminal damage to property

11:26 a.m. First block of Indian Ridge – Lost property

9:40 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500

June 4

8:32 a.m. 2400 Block of Parkland Boulevard – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

9:56 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

12:20 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Use of unissued credit or debit card

4:03 p.m. 1300 Block of Corliss Court – Suspicious activity/circumstance

5:27 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Battery

9:32 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Criminal defacement of property

10:17 p.m. 100 Block of Shiloh Ridge Drive – Driving restrictions - time on grad license

June 5

2:26 p.m. 3900 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Damage to property

4:26 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Warrant - in state

6:16 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - hit and run

6:39 p.m. 1400 Block of Hartman Lane – Found property

10:42 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Theft

June 6

6:48 a.m. 800 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Informational

4:57 p.m. 700 Block of Cedar Mill Drive – Soliciting without a permit

7:45 p.m. 2000 Block of Cedarwood Trail – Theft

8:40 p.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Criminal trespass to vehicles

June 7

5:08 a.m. North Main Street and Interstate 64 – Traffic accident - over $500

11:50 a.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Soliciting without a permit

1:20 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 – Traffic accident - over $500

2 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

2:11 p.m. Williamsburg Drive and Wendy Way – Driving with suspended/revoked license

June 8

3:47 p.m. 3200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

June 9

2:01 a.m. 600 Block of Oxen Court – Criminal damage to property

1:55 p.m. 4200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

3:30 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Warrant arrest

5:08 p.m. Green Mount Crossing Drive and North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500