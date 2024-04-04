Shiloh police calls, April 4 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

March 25

6:06 a.m. 1100 Block of of Provence Drive – Death investigation

5:07 p.m. Lake Lucerne Drive and North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended drivers license

5:58 p.m. First block of Christine Drive – Soliciting without a permit

8:57 p.m. 1600 Block of Hartman Lane – Harassment by telephone

9:27 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500

March 26

12:39 p.m. 2100 Block of Clairmont Drive – Missing person

12:56 p.m. 2400 Block of Coniferous Drive – Informational

1:16 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational

6:54 p.m. 3200 Block of Cloverridge Lane – Damage to property

8:39 p.m. 2400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Assist other agency - EMS

March 27

1:10 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Retail theft

8:48 p.m. Cascade Lake Drive and Crystal Lake Drive – Assist other agency

March 28

10:13 a.m. 100 Block of Wingate Boulevard – Criminal damage to property

3:17 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Recovered stolen vehicle

4:25 p.m. 300 Block of Locust Drive – Identity theft

6:47 p.m. 100 Block of Wingate Boulevard – Criminal damage to property

March 29

9:37 a.m. 200 Block of Nicholas Drive – DUI - under the influence of alcohol

6 p.m. 1700 Block of St. Andrews Drive – Domestic battery

March 30

10:07 a.m. North Green Mount Road and East B Street Road – Traffic accident - injury

2:23 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Sherman Street – Assist other agency - police

6:57 p.m. 2200 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational

7:03 p.m. 2200 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Driving with suspended/revoked license

March 31

3:10 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Regency Park – Assist other agency - police

3:16 p.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Criminal trespass to vehicle

5:19 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street - Battery