Shiloh police calls, April 4 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
March 25
6:06 a.m. 1100 Block of of Provence Drive – Death investigation
5:07 p.m. Lake Lucerne Drive and North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended drivers license
5:58 p.m. First block of Christine Drive – Soliciting without a permit
8:57 p.m. 1600 Block of Hartman Lane – Harassment by telephone
9:27 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500
March 26
12:39 p.m. 2100 Block of Clairmont Drive – Missing person
12:56 p.m. 2400 Block of Coniferous Drive – Informational
1:16 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational
6:54 p.m. 3200 Block of Cloverridge Lane – Damage to property
8:39 p.m. 2400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Assist other agency - EMS
March 27
1:10 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Retail theft
8:48 p.m. Cascade Lake Drive and Crystal Lake Drive – Assist other agency
March 28
10:13 a.m. 100 Block of Wingate Boulevard – Criminal damage to property
3:17 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Recovered stolen vehicle
4:25 p.m. 300 Block of Locust Drive – Identity theft
6:47 p.m. 100 Block of Wingate Boulevard – Criminal damage to property
March 29
9:37 a.m. 200 Block of Nicholas Drive – DUI - under the influence of alcohol
6 p.m. 1700 Block of St. Andrews Drive – Domestic battery
March 30
10:07 a.m. North Green Mount Road and East B Street Road – Traffic accident - injury
2:23 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Sherman Street – Assist other agency - police
6:57 p.m. 2200 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational
7:03 p.m. 2200 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Driving with suspended/revoked license
March 31
3:10 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Regency Park – Assist other agency - police
3:16 p.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Criminal trespass to vehicle
5:19 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street - Battery