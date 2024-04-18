Shiloh police calls, April 18 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
Shiloh Police Calls

April 8

1:33 a.m. 4400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license

3:29 a.m. 3200 Block of Millbrook Drive – Burglary - motor vehicle

11:13 a.m. First block of Innsbruck Lane – Theft - less than $500

4:11 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Piper Hills Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

4:45 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Piper Hills Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

April 9

8:20 p.m. 200 Block of Beauregard Drive – Suicidal subject

April 10

12:56 p.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Residential burglary

April 11

7:39 a.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Domestic disturbance

9:51 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Well being check

12:27 p.m. 100 Block of Maple Street – Identity theft

2:36 p.m. 200 Block of Seibert Road – Identity theft

5:36 p.m. 200 Block of South 2nd Street – Identity theft

April 12

8:26 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Informational

12:21 p.m. 3900 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run

7:47 p.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license

7:58 p.m. 1200 Block of Hartman Lane – Driving while drivers license suspended

April 13

4:24 a.m. 300 Block of Berwick Crossing – Burglary - motor vehicle

4:52 a.m. 2600 Block of Welsch Drive – Burglary - motor vehicle

7:20 a.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Burglary - motor vehicle

9 a.m. 2500 Block of of Welsch Drive – Criminal trespass to vehicles

11:54 a.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning

12:52 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Child custody dispute

3:59 p.m. Hartman Land and Sandpiper Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license

8:43 p.m. 200 Block of Lowell Court – Suicide attempt

April 14

8:03 a.m. 200 Block of Kay Street – Criminal defacement of property

2:08 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run

2:34 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Trespass to land

2:53 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Damage to property

6:41 p.m. 1200 Block of Carleton Lane – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

10:10 p.m. 2200 Block of Rockwood Drive – Fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer

10:37 p.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run