Shiloh police calls, April 18 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
April 8
1:33 a.m. 4400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license
3:29 a.m. 3200 Block of Millbrook Drive – Burglary - motor vehicle
11:13 a.m. First block of Innsbruck Lane – Theft - less than $500
4:11 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Piper Hills Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
4:45 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Piper Hills Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
April 9
8:20 p.m. 200 Block of Beauregard Drive – Suicidal subject
April 10
12:56 p.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Residential burglary
April 11
7:39 a.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Domestic disturbance
9:51 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Well being check
12:27 p.m. 100 Block of Maple Street – Identity theft
2:36 p.m. 200 Block of Seibert Road – Identity theft
5:36 p.m. 200 Block of South 2nd Street – Identity theft
April 12
8:26 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Informational
12:21 p.m. 3900 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run
7:47 p.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license
7:58 p.m. 1200 Block of Hartman Lane – Driving while drivers license suspended
April 13
4:24 a.m. 300 Block of Berwick Crossing – Burglary - motor vehicle
4:52 a.m. 2600 Block of Welsch Drive – Burglary - motor vehicle
7:20 a.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Burglary - motor vehicle
9 a.m. 2500 Block of of Welsch Drive – Criminal trespass to vehicles
11:54 a.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning
12:52 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Child custody dispute
3:59 p.m. Hartman Land and Sandpiper Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license
8:43 p.m. 200 Block of Lowell Court – Suicide attempt
April 14
8:03 a.m. 200 Block of Kay Street – Criminal defacement of property
2:08 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run
2:34 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Trespass to land
2:53 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Damage to property
6:41 p.m. 1200 Block of Carleton Lane – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
10:10 p.m. 2200 Block of Rockwood Drive – Fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer
10:37 p.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run