Shiloh police calls, April 11 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
April 1
7:57 a.m. 1000 Block of Preswyck Drive – Civil matter
12:29 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Criminal damage to property
2:23 p.m. 4400 Block of Green Ash Court – Identity theft
3:54 p.m. First block of Acorn Lake Drive – Warrant arrest
7:39 p.m. 2600 Bloc of Sierra Drive – Domestic battery
9:31 p.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Case created in error
April 2
3:26 p.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – No valid drivers license
6:31 p.m. Country Meadow Lane and Sarpy Road – Aggravated unlawful use of weapon
April 3
1:29 a.m. 1000 Block of North Green Mount Road – Warrant - in state
2:13 p.m. 1200 Block of Hartman Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license
7:41 p.m. 600 Block of Plankway Court – Domestic disturbance
8:24 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Aggravated discharge of a firearm
April 4
10:36 a.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Warrant arrest
2:22 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
April 5
2:30 p.m. 3100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
2:46 p.m. Thouvenot Lane and Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
4:51 p.m. 200 Block of Nicholas Drive – Harassment by telephone
8:05 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500
April 6
2:01 a.m. 2300 Block of Parkland Boulevard – Suicidal subject
11:40 a.m. 200 Block of Shiloh Station Road – Identity theft
5:14 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
9:14 p.m. Wendy Way and Williamsburg Drive – Possession of cannabis
9:57 p.m. 3800 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning
April 7
8:10 a.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
9:59 a.m. 3700 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Dog bite
7:04 p.m. 200 Block of Maple Street – Assist other agency - police
8:05 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500