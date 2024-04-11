Shiloh police calls, April 11 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·2 min read

Shiloh Police Calls

April 1

7:57 a.m. 1000 Block of Preswyck Drive – Civil matter

12:29 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Criminal damage to property

2:23 p.m. 4400 Block of Green Ash Court – Identity theft

3:54 p.m. First block of Acorn Lake Drive – Warrant arrest

7:39 p.m. 2600 Bloc of Sierra Drive – Domestic battery

9:31 p.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Case created in error

April 2

3:26 p.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – No valid drivers license

6:31 p.m. Country Meadow Lane and Sarpy Road – Aggravated unlawful use of weapon

April 3

1:29 a.m. 1000 Block of North Green Mount Road – Warrant - in state

2:13 p.m. 1200 Block of Hartman Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license

7:41 p.m. 600 Block of Plankway Court – Domestic disturbance

8:24 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Aggravated discharge of a firearm

April 4

10:36 a.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Warrant arrest

2:22 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

April 5

2:30 p.m. 3100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

2:46 p.m. Thouvenot Lane and Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500

4:51 p.m. 200 Block of Nicholas Drive – Harassment by telephone

8:05 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500

April 6

2:01 a.m. 2300 Block of Parkland Boulevard – Suicidal subject

11:40 a.m. 200 Block of Shiloh Station Road – Identity theft

5:14 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

9:14 p.m. Wendy Way and Williamsburg Drive – Possession of cannabis

9:57 p.m. 3800 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning

April 7

8:10 a.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500

9:59 a.m. 3700 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Dog bite

7:04 p.m. 200 Block of Maple Street – Assist other agency - police

8:05 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500