Everything you need to know about Shetland series 9 and 10

Shetland fans rejoice, the BBC has confirmed it has renewed the crime drama for another two seasons.

The series, which is based on Ann Cleeves' book franchise of the same name, returned with a new lead in 2023, but the change in cast didn't temper fans' enjoyment of the show meaning the channel has approved its return for series 9 and 10.

Series 8 was watched by an average 7 million viewers across its run on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which matched its numbers for series 7. In Scotland, where the show is set, the series also earned the title of the second biggest drama of the year, behind only Happy Valley.

Here is everything we know so far about Shetland's upcoming come back.

When will Shetland return for series 9?

Ashley Jensen, who first joined Shetland for series 7, will return as DI Ruth Calder. (BBC)

Filming is set to begin for Shetland series 9 this month, but the BBC has not yet confirmed when the show will return. However it is likely that the show could return this year, as the BBC has launched a new series each year since 2021.

Who will star in Shetland series 9 and 10?

The BBC has confirmed that Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will be reprising their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh in series 9, and they will begin filming in March.

Other series regulars confirmed to be returning to the show is Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora). The BBC will announce further casting in due course.

Sharing a statement about the show's return, Ashley Jensen said: "I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

Other series regulars confirmed to be returning to the show for series 9 and 10 include Steven Robertson (pictured), Lewis Howden and Anne Kidd. (BBC)

"The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

While Alison O’Donnell also said in her own statement: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

"That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next."

What will Shetland series 9 be about?

Alison O’Donnell was rejoiced about the renewal news, saying she and Ashley Jensen only 'scratched the surface' of their relationship in Shetland series 7. (BBC)

Shetland series 8 introduced Jensen as Ruth Calder, taking over the lead role from Douglas Henshall who had played Jimmy Pérez from series 1 to 7. Now established in the force, Ruth is ready to take on new cases in her hometown of Shetland.

Full details of the plot for series 9 and 10 have not yet been confirmed by the BBC, but more is likely to be revealed closer to release. What we do know, though, is the new series will be written by Paul Logue and Denise Paul, while Andrew Cumming and Ruth Paxton are set to direct the series.

Kate Bartlett, Executive Producer for Silverprint Pictures, said in a statement: "We're thrilled that the BBC has commissioned two more series of Shetland. Paul Logue creates distinctive and emotionally complex stories, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of Shetland. It's wonderful to be making these series with such incredible Scottish talent in all areas of our production."