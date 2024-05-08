Sherwood Township hit by Tuesday evening tornado

Little was left of this home after the tornado tore through Sherwood Township Tuesday evening.

SHERWOOD TWP. — A tornado moving northeast out of St. Joseph County around 6:12 p.m. Tuesday night ripped a path along Arney Road, destroying seven structures, mostly homes, according to Branch County Emergency Manager Tim Miner.

Minor said there were no deaths or serious injuries.

Downed trees and power lines closed off most roads north of Sherwood Village up to M-60/66.

Neighbors and then Branch County Road Commission crews worked to clear away trees and debris.

Miner urged all but emergency crews to leave the area for safety.

Sherwood Fire warned people to stay clear of the damaged area because of leaky propane tanks and downed power lines.

Michigan State Police blocked off the area except for residents and will patrol the area during the night.

Consumers Energy crews arrived around 7 p.m. to clear downed lines. Over 380 Sherwood customers were without power. The company hopes to restore power to the least damaged customers by Wednesday morning.

Others will be out longer while they replace broken poles and lines.

Cheryl Burns saw the funnel just before she headed to her basement on the St. Joseph River.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage on Wednesday.

The storm path was visible along Arney Road, with trees pulled apart on both riverbanks.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties after the severe storm system, including large hail up to 4 inches in diameter and at least two confirmed tornadoes, swept through the area leaving significant damage to buildings and roads.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight’s severe weather in southwest Michigan,” said Whitmer. “State and local emergency teams are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders. I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure resources are expedited to the area and activated our State Emergency Operations Center. We will continue monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts overnight. I want to thank all the first responders working hard to keep Michiganders safe. We’ll get through this together.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Sherwood Township hit by Tuesday evening West Michigan tornado