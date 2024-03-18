Sherrodsville woman dies in one-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP ‒ A 46-year-old Sherrodsville woman died as the result of a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Ohio 39 in Union Township.

Jennifer Sickels was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Ohio Highway Patrol.

She was a passenger in a 2009 Dodge Challenger traveling east on Ohio 39 at 2:51 a.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old Sherrodsville man, overcorrected, and the vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, troopers said.

Two backseat passengers, a 25-year-old Baltic man and a 24-year-old Dennison man, were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, as was the driver.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, the New Philadelphia Fire Department, the Sherrodsville Fire Department, the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office and Performance Towing responded to the scene.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sherrodsville woman dies in one-vehicle crash Sunday on Ohio 39