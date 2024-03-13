Sherri Papini still making plans for future after 2016 kidnapping hoax sent her to prison

More than seven years after she was hailed as a "supermom" who the Redding community rallied around when she claimed she was kidnapped, branded and tortured, Sherri Papini gets to see her children only during one-hour visits that are supervised by a professional agency appointed by a judge.

Since her claims of kidnapping in November 2016, the Redding woman has fallen far from the pedestal she was placed on. She has been convicted in federal court, served time in prison, is divorced and no longer has custody of her children.

Keith Papini once tearfully pleaded on national television for help to find his wife and stood by her for six years while the FBI and Shasta County sheriff's officials investigated whether she was involved in plotting her own abduction.

The Papinis are now pitted against each other in a court battle over money, vehicles, their children, family property and personal possessions.

Papinis face off in a 'highly emotional' divorce

In a December 2023 ruling in the divorce case, Superior Court Judge Kathryn Barton, acknowledged the acrimony between the former husband and wife.

"The case involves very highly emotionally charged facts surrounding the alleged abduction and later arrest of Ms. Papini," Barton wrote in a ruling in the case.

Redding attorney Russell Swartz, who represents Keith Papini, noted in a written argument filed in court in October 2023, that Sherri Papini's faked kidnapping would be a central part of a dispute over splitting up family property and funds.

Swartz goes on to point out that Sherri Papini would still be hiding from the public over her fake kidnapping scheme, if investigators with the FBI and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office had not uncovered her ruse.

Sherri Papini goes missing and the search for her begins

The odd series of events began in the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2016 when Keith Papini learned his wife did not pick up their two children from day care. When he returned to their home that afternoon, no one was there. He used an iPhone app to locate his wife's phone, which was found alongside a road near their rural home north of Redding.

Their family assumed she had gone for a jog and at some point went missing. Investigators said there were strands of her hair also found along with her phone.

Family members said at the time that Sherri Papini typically picks up the couple’s two children from day care in the afternoon. Jogging in the neighborhood also was not unusual for her.

“She’s here with them every day, gardening and doing projects. There’s just no way she would just take off,” Suzanne Papini, Keith Papini’s sister, said at the time.

During the three weeks she was missing, the Redding community rallied around the family to conduct searches for Papini, who at the time was 34-years-old.

Keith Papini appeared on national news shows and tearfully pleaded for his wife's return. A Redding sign company volunteered to make signs posted around town asking people to be on the lookout for her, as if she were a missing pet.

Strangers volunteered to join in the search for her.

Media from around the world descended on Redding and attended regular briefings by then-Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko.

While the sheriff's office had not officially referred to her disappearance as an abduction or kidnapping, a self-described hostage negotiator appeared on the scene to devise a strategy to gain her release. An anonymous donor offered a $100,000 reward for Papini's safe return.

On Thanksgiving Day, some three weeks after her disappearance, she was discovered walking down a rural frontage road in Yolo County, not far from Interstate 5.

Sheriff's officials said she was chained, bruised and her blonde hair had been cut. She had also been branded, officials said.

In the weeks to come, Papini's family and law enforcement described how she had allegedly been abducted by two Hispanic women who loaded her in a van and drove her to an unknown location where she was held and beaten repeatedly. Bosenko said the branding was not a symbol, but a "message."

After she returned to her Redding home, the family temporarily moved out of their house in Mountain Gate to gain some privacy. But the Redding community still rallied around Papini, even though she did not attend events held for her.

Community rallies around a silent Sherri Papini

On Dec. 3, just over a month after her disappearance, some 400 members of the community gathered in front of Redding City Auditorium for a photo shoot to make into a Christmas card to present to Papini.

“I’m happy that she’s back,” one woman at the event said. “Sherri is home because we kept her picture up, because we did not give up.”

She said Papini’s case made her worry about her family's safety and left her feeling uneasy about being outdoors with her daughters.

“And that is something as a community we need to be able to say, ‘we are not going to tolerate this,'” she said. “I just want our ladies and our young ones to feel safe.”

But the Redding community and her family did not know the truth of what happened to Sherri Papini.

She gets the 'supermom' label

After the Papini's children were born, Sherri did not work. Instead, she stayed home with them, while Keith worked full time, according to a statement she filed in her divorce case.

"I took the children to and from school, prepared their meals and snacks, volunteered in the classroom, made costumes for various school projects and organized the myriad of activities involved in raising young children," according to her statement.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she stayed home with the children for remote learning. When school re-opened in 2021-2022, the Papini's continued to teach their children at home part of the time, her statement says.

During the three weeks she went missing, Papini was described to the national media as a "supermom" who was a devoted mother and wife. But supermom moniker would be used later to point out the irony of her fake abduction.

During the years after her disappearance and return, Keith Papini participated in media interviews, but Sherri Papini remained silent in the background.

Pieces of evidence fall into place

Law enforcement also continued to investigate the case, slowly piecing together the evidence surrounding her disappearance.

But the stories she told law enforcement of being kept in cold places initially threw them off the trail. Then in 2020, investigators got a break in the case.

They found a DNA match to hair found in Papini's sweatpants and underwear the day she was found in November 2016. The evidence led them to an ex-boyfriend who lived in Costa Mesa in Southern California. When investigators interviewed the man, he provided further details that further revealed Papini staged her own abduction.

When confronted with the evidence against her, Papini continued to make false statements about the events of her disappearance, according to an FBI criminal complaint.

The investigation revealed Sherri Papini's account was fabricated and that she had voluntarily stayed with the former boyfriend in Orange County during the three weeks she was missing, according to the investigative report.

She deliberately harmed herself to make her story convincing, authorities said. They said she enlisted the ex-boyfriend's help inflicting some of her injuries — including branding her right shoulder — but much of the physical evidence of her ordeal was inflicted by Papini herself, including roughly cutting her own hair, slamming her head on a bathtub and bathroom floor, and refusing to eat enough food.

In the criminal complaint, the FBI said Papini had been in contact with her ex-boyfriend as early as December 2015 – nearly a year before her disappearance. The two used pre-paid phones to communicate, according to the complaint, which says she eventually asked the ex-boyfriend, whose name was not provided, to drive to Redding from Southern California and pick her up the day she went missing.

She was charged with mail fraud and lying to the FBI. She eventually pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in September 2022 to 18 months in prison.

In her plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Papini agreed to pay restitution totaling $309,686.33. The total included $30,694.15 to the California Victim Compensation Board; $127,783.50 to the Social Security Administration for benefits paid to her; $148,866.23 to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office for the cost of investigating the case; and $2,558.35 to the FBI, the government's sentencing memo said.

Her family continued to stand by her after she was arrested in March 2022, criticizing the FBI for arresting her in front of her children.

Would she still be 'living the lie'?

But the judge in her criminal case pointed out that Papini continued to push her abduction story, even after she was confronted with evidence investigators knew it was all made up.

“If she had not been caught, she’d still be living the lie," Shubb said. "She'd still be telling everybody how she was kidnapped and she'd still be taking the money that people were contributing to her."

During her sentencing, Shubb said he doubted the restitution she owes would ever be paid: "I would ask rhetorically who is going to employ Ms. Papini in the future?"

Papini could not be reached for this story. The Record Searchlight reached out to her attorneys and her sister in an attempt to contact her.

During her sentencing she apologized and expressed regret for her actions, but she has not explained why she left her family and remained hidden while the world wondered what happened to her.

Her criminal lawyer, William Portanova of Sacramento, attempted to explain that Papini's personality flaws led her to "flee the security of her family in pursuit of a non-sensical fantasy ultimately resulting in this awful case."

Portanova argued that Papini should be sentenced to a shorter prison term, eight months, rather than the longer term the judge imposed. Portanova claimed Papini had already paid the steep price of widespread public humiliation.

"The most shameful part of her is now a matter of public discourse, and she sees that knowledge every day in the eyes of most of the people she encounters. But the real pain is knowing the hurt she has caused so many people, and that she must spend the rest of her life trying to repair the damage she has done to her children," Portanova wrote.

Sherri Papini arrives with her lawyer William Portanova for her sentencing hearing at the Robert T. Matsui U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in downtown Sacramento on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Papini talks about her future

Now out of prison, but still living in the North State, Papini continues to visit her children, but only under structured and controlled circumstances.

In one of the supervised visits with her daughter, Papini provided a clue about her future, according to notes kept by a professional monitor and filed with the court. During a visit with her daughter in January, she told the child about how she spends her days.

"Last time we were on the phone you kept asking about my job. Do you have questions about it?" Papini asked.

"Yeah, what do you do for work?" her daughter replied.

"Well, like this place is very helpful for families, well, mommy is building a foundation to help places like this more. Mommy is making a business that will be a foundation to help people. Do you know what an author is?" Papini said.

"Yes," her daughter replied.

"Mommy is an author now. She's writing two books. I work lots of hours to write chapter books. So, when I tell you I'm working remotely, that means I'm at home writing chapters on my laptop," Papini said.

