Sherri Papini Shows Some Signs Of Psychological Trauma

Sherri Papini has shown some signs of psychological trauma more than a week after she was found heavily battered by the side of a highway on Thanksgiving morning, her husband said in a recent interview. On Saturday, Shasta County residents gathered at Redding Convention Center to welcome Sherri back home.

Sherri mysteriously disappeared on Nov. 2 while out jogging near her home in Redding, California. Her husband Keith filed a missing complaint after Sherri failed to pick her children up from daycare. Police later discovered Sherri's mobile phone, her headphones and some strands of her hair. The 34-year-old was found on Thanksgiving morning after being spotted by a motorist on Interstate 5 in Woodland, more than 150 miles from her home.

During an hour-long segment with "20/20," Keith described hearing his wife's voice for the first time after she was found. He also said that his wife is showing some signs of psychological trauma.

"When the lights are off, when doors shut, when she hears certain sounds, I mean, it's something that I don't know how to deal with, and we'll need somebody who can help her through that from a professional standpoint," Keith said.

Initially, Keith was a suspect in his wife's missing case, but he was later cleared after he underwent a lie detector test and provided a verified alibi.

Last week, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told a press conference that Sherri said she had been abducted by two women. He announced that the police were searching for "a dark-colored SUV with two Hispanic females armed with a handgun," and that a $50,000 reward has been placed for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

While the investigation into Sherri's kidnapping continues, police are also looking for a motive in the case. According to Bill Garcia, the private investigator who was hired by the Papini family, sex trafficking was a motive in Sherri's abduction. He shared his opinion Thursday on NBC's "Today" show, noting that her injuries, including her broken nose and bruises, are strong evidence.

Meanwhile, some reports also claim that the abduction could have been racially motivated. The speculation was drawn over a 2003 racially charged blog post written by someone using the name Sherri Graeff, Sherri's maiden name. Sherri's ex-husband, David Dreyfus, told the Sacramento Bee that the post was written by someone else.

Keith's statement to "Good Morning America" reportedly addressed the race rumors: "I understand people want the story, pictures, proof that this was not some sort of hoax, plan to gain money, or some fabricated race war. I do not see a purpose in addressing each preposterous lie."

