Sherri Papini, Family Move To Undisclosed Location

Sherri Papini and her family have abruptly fled their home in Redding, California, and moved to an undisclosed location in the wake of her abduction, the New York Post reported Monday. The mother of two mysteriously disappeared for three weeks, following which she was found heavily battered on Thanksgiving Day morning.

According to the New York Post, the family left the house over the weekend and did not take their two dogs with them. A friend of Keith Papini, Sherri's husband, told the Post he could not "answer any questions" about the family's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, a neighbor reportedly said many in the area think the Papinis will never return. Another neighbor told the Post “they’re way up north, in cold country” with “wealthy relatives.”

In an earlier interview with ABC News, Sherri's husband said it was difficult for his wife to be at home after what happened to her in the 22 days that she was held captive.

Sherri went missing Nov. 2 while out jogging near her home in Redding, California. Her husband Keith filed a missing complaint after she failed to pick up her children from daycare. The 34-year-old was found on Thanksgiving morning after being spotted by a motorist on Interstate 5 in Woodland, more than 150 miles from her home.

Initially, Keith was a suspect in the case, but was later cleared after he underwent a lie detector test and provided a verified alibi.

An investigation into Sherri's abduction is ongoing, and police are looking for two Hispanic females who are believed to be the kidnappers. Authorities are also trying to find a possible motive for the abduction.

During an interview with ABC's "20/20" last week, Keith gave details about his wife's ordeal since the time she was taken captive. He said his wife was constantly chained to objects so she could not escape and once free, she tried desperately to stop passing cars.

"She screamed so much, she’s coughing up blood from the screaming trying to get somebody to stop," he said in the interview that aired Friday. "And again just another sign of how my wife is, she’s so wonderful. She’s saying, 'Well maybe people aren’t stopping because I have a chain that looks like I broke out of prison,' so she tried to tuck in her chain under her clothes."

