With new Sherman St. bridge nearly complete, Norwich plans NL Turnpike bridge replacement

Mar. 16—NORWICH — Reconstruction of the Sherman Street bridge is expected to be completed by August, and Norwich Public Works has its eye on replacing another key local bridge over the Yantic River on New London Turnpike.

The bridge is located near the side entrance to the Norwichtown Commons shopping plaza, a short distance from the West Town Street intersection.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D- Conn, recently announced that the Senate passed a funding bill with $106 million for projects across the state including $800,000 for the state Department of Transportation to fund design work for the bridge replacement. The grant requires a 20% local match, and Norwich has placed $200,000 in its current budget for the match.

Norwich Public Works Director Patrick McLaughlin said the design work will take about two years, and it is too early to say whether the bridge would have to be closed to traffic during the reconstruction, as has been the case on Sherman Street. Both locations are key connector routes between the Norwichtown area and the East Great Plain area.

McLaughlin said he hopes the work can entail single lane crossings during construction rather than total road closures, but that would add to the cost of the project.

"It would be difficult to close that bridge," he said.

The Sherman Street bridge has been closed since July 2022 for a $10.3 million project to replace the double-span bridge over the Yantic River and a narrow former mill canal. Sherman Street connects Asylum Street, which becomes Lafayette Street and then connects to Washington Street and the Backus Hospital.

The project is about 80% completed, with a portion left to reconstruct Asylum Street, raising the roadway 18 inches to meet the higher bridge over the river.

McLaughlin said the Sherman Street bridge project is on schedule and should be completed by late July or early August of this year, in time for the new school year in late August.

