Sherman Minton Bridge's eastbound lanes set to close for 2 weeks beginning Monday

Southern Indiana drivers, take note — a planned two-week closure of lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge could affect your commute this month.

All eastbound lanes of the bridge, which connects Louisville to New Albany via Interstate 64, are set to close at or after 3 p.m. Monday, according to a release from Sherman Minton Renewal, the ongoing project to renovate the crossing. The lanes are expected to remain closed until about 5 a.m. on May 20.

While the lanes are closed, construction crews are scheduled to finish concrete work on the lower bridge.

Drivers who need to cross the Ohio River during the closure are suggested to take an alternate route via Interstate 265 and Interstate 65. Through traffic bypassing I-265 will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and then use local streets to get to I-64 West, where drivers can then get on I-265 and access the designated alternate route. Commuters can also take the untolled Clark Memorial Bridge and then drive from Jeffersonville to New Albany using local streets.

Westbound traffic along I-64 will not be affected by the closure. All ramps will remain open.

More updates on alternate routes and the Sherman Minton Renewal's construction timeline are available at shermanmintonrenewal.com.

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sherman Minton Bridge I-64 east lanes to close from May 6-20