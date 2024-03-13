Sherman Minton Bridge reopens in both directions in time for Wednesday morning commute

The Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64 reopened Wednesday on both directions after being closed for repairs, the Sherman Minton Renewal team stated on a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Construction crews started repairs on Tuesday after construction workers found structural problems last week. According to the post, the engineers finished the repairs on Wednesday morning and safety requirements were met before reopening.

“The thoroughness of our inspections, analyses and design repair plans gives us confidence for a safe and speedy reopening Wednesday,” Danny Corbin, the Indiana Department of Transportation Program Manager, said in a Tuesday evening press release. “And the design-build approach that we’ve taken to this major project helps us address problems that arise quickly, safely and efficiently.”

The bridge was closed Friday afternoon after construction crews found lateral beams that were unaligned while removing a temporary bracing that was placed to pour concrete. The bridge is currently undergoing a years-long rehabilitation.

Crews worked through the night to finish the repairs needed to reopen the bridge, officials said.

The I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened to traffic in both directions.



Engineers completed repairs and final inspections this morning. All safety specifications required by KYTC, INDOT and FHWA were met prior to reopening the bridge.@KYTCDistrict5 @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/Fs3LYyKIAc — Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) March 13, 2024

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sherman Minton Bridge reopens in both directions Wednesday morning