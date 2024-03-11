Sherman Minton Bridge remains closed following 'favorable' weekend inspection

Weekend inspections of the Sherman Minton Bridge came back "favorable" after the bridge was indefinitely closed Friday.

The double decker bridge over the Ohio River that connects New Albany and Louisville has been undergoing long-term rehabilitation and repairs, but was closed after lateral beams were observed to be out of alignment during removal of temporary bracing added for a concrete deck pour Wednesday night, according a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Inspections over the weekend included a detailed examination of floor beams and surrounding areas.

“We are taking all necessary measures to ensure a thorough inspection and complete analysis before determining next steps in reopening the bridge,” said Danny Corbin, INDOT Major Projects Delivery Project Manager, in a news release.

A reopening schedule has not yet been released. Interstate 64 drivers should continue to use alternate routes and designated detours, including Interstate 265 and Interstate 65.

This story may be updated.

Reach reporter Maggie Menderski at mmenderski@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sherman Minton Bridge still closed following inspection