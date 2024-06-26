Sheriff's office warns of telephone scams

Jun. 26—CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Sheriff's Office is warning of a pair of telephone scams targeting local residents.

In the first, callers impersonate law enforcement and indicate the resident has failed to report to jury duty and is subject to a fine or jail time.

"If you have been the target of this scam, and provided your financial or personal information, you should contact your financial institution as soon as possible," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The second scam targets registered sex offenders. The callers are telling registered offenders that they must submit a DNA sample or risk facing additional criminal penalties.

Victims of this scam should contact the sheriff's office's sex offender registry coordinator.