Sheriff's Office responds to house fire/missing girl

PLEASANTVILLE - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire with a missing juvenile on March 4, at 7266 Pleasantville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 5-year-old girl was missing. Searches of the residence yielded no sign of the child. It was learned the child could be with an acquaintance of the family.

Through investigation and assistance of a multitude of agencies, the child was located safely with an acquaintance around Louisville, Kentucky.

The child was recovered by Kentucky State Police.

The incident continues to be investigated by the sheriff's office,

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Sheriff Lape thanked the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, Lancaster Police Department, State Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police and other assisting agencies for their assistance.

