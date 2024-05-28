Sheriff's office reports two shooting incidents over the weekend, with one fatality

LANCASTER − The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office responded to two shootings over the Memorial Day weekend, including one fatal shooting.

The fatal shooting occurred Friday at 8120 Pleasantville Road in Richland Township. The sheriff's office said Bradd Johnson Jr, no age or address available, was found lying on the floor and not breathing. Officials said he died of a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Alex Lape said no one has been arrested yet.

"We're still working that case and following up on leads," he said. "It's still under investigation. We got a lot of information we're processing."

The second shooting happened Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Pickerington Road in Canal Winchester. Carroll Police Department officer Jean Gourgue reported the incident. He was off duty at the time.

He said he was involved in what appeared to be a road rage situation and stopped in the driveway at 7010 Pickerington Road of U.S. 33 to talk to the driver of a vehicle. Gourgue said Anthony Dugger, 29, got out of his vehicle and fired three shots before going into a house on the property.

Lape said he didn't yet know where he directed the shots at. No injuries were reported in that incident.

"Ultimately, the people at the home refused to confirm whether or not he (suspect) was inside, who he was, so and so forth," Lape said. "So we ended up getting a search warrant and arrest warrant signed by the judge and went back out. He eventually came out and surrendered, taken to jail and charged with felonious assault."

The county Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team assisted in the case.

That shooting is also under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Sheriff's office investigating two local shootings over the weekend