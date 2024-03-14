Sheriff's Office: Man dies at Marion County Jail after ingesting unknown substance

A man died in custody at the Marion County Jail on Thursday after Sheriff's officials say he ingested an unknown substance. It's the second death at the Adult Detention Center this month.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were attempting to search the 33-year-old and a housing unit for contraband after receiving tips about controlled substances in the area shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officials said as deputies escorted the man, identified as Magic Dumes, he pulled an unknown substance from his pants and ingested it. Deputies and on-site medical staff began to render aid as he became unresponsive, including administering Narcan, and he was taken to a hospital. Dumes died at 10:29 a.m. He had been held at the jail since Jan. 10, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said security surveillance captured the incident. Dumes' death is being investigated by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, the Marion County Coroner's Office, the Forensic Services Agency and the Internal Affairs Unit at the Sheriff's Office.

Dumes' death comes just shy of two weeks after the death of another incarcerated person at the Marion County Jail.

On March 2, 29-year-old Richard Goode was found unresponsive during a headcount at the facility.

His cause and manner of death remain pending as of March 13.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man dies at Marion County jail after ingesting unknown substance