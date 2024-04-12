The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said it made the largest cocaine bust in its history on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy saw a Ford Explorer drive across a sidewalk at the McDonald’s restaurant on Kemp Boulevard and followed the vehicle on Kell East.

When the deputy stopped the vehicle, the driver had no license and the officer saw a power saw on the floorboard and noticed the interior of some door panels appeared to be tampered with. When the panel was pulled away, the deputy discovered green bundles hidden in the empty spaces.

The contents field-tested positive for cocaine. Total weight of the illegal drug was 40 pounds. The estimated value of the seized drugs is $2.7 million, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, Adam Lopez, was arrested on felony charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Sheriff's Office makes biggest ever cocaine bust