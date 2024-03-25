The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help after a person broke into a home and sexually assaulted two female residents.

Deputies responded to the area of the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park for a report of a home invasion March 20.

During the investigation, deputies found that an unknown male had broken into a home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. and sexually assaulted two females that reside in the house, the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Investigators have been following leads but have "not had any success locating the suspect," the press release states.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman asks that anyone who lives in the area of US 12 and County Farm to the city of Sturgis check their at-home camera systems for anyone or any vehicles between midnight and 5 a.m. on the morning of March 20.

The sheriff’s office believes that the suspect may have driven to the home in a dark-colored passenger car.

Bingaman reminds the public that they should always be vigilant of their surroundings, lock their doors, and report suspicious persons.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Paulino Hernandez at (269) 467-9045 ext. 317 or via email at hernandezp@stjosephcountymi.org.

Further details have not been released.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sheriff's office looking for help after 2 residents sexually assaulted during home invasion