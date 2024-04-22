Sheriff's office, local police conducting aggressive driving campaign this week

Apr. 22—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office will lead a traffic enforcement campaign focused on aggressive driving behaviors this week.

The campaign will be conducted in conjunction with law enforcement partners across the county:

—New York State Police

—New York State Park Police

—Niagara Falls Police Department

—North Tonawanda Police Department

—Lockport Police Department

—Town of Niagara Police Department

—Lewiston Police Department

—Middleport Police Department

—Somerset Police Department,

—Youngstown Police Department

Sheriff's officials say local law enforcement continues to receive traffic-related complaints across Niagara County. Accidents show concerning trends with many of them caused by unsafe speeds, traffic control violations and driver inattention.

The countywide campaign is aimed at increasing the safety of our roadways. These increased patrols will begin on Monday and will continue through Friday.

It will be a strict enforcement period to address driving behaviors affecting all drivers on the roadways of Niagara County.

"Aggressive driving continues to be a problem that leads to motor vehicle collisions," Sheriff Micheal Filicetti. "Every police agency in Niagara County will be working on this effort to reduce the hazards on our roadways."