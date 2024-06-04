Sheriff's Office investigating death of man found outside Cumberland County car wash

A man was found shot to death outside a Cumberland County car wash early Tuesday, according to a news release.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about shots fired at 1:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of Deaver Circle off Rockfish Road.

Deputies pronounced the man dead after finding him unresponsive at the scene, the release said.

The name of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 910-321-6592. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483- 8477, visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app in the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android devices.

