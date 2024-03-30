Sheriff's MedCat provides armored ambulance for high-risk emergencies
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department MedCat is highly armored and equipped with rescue equipment to provide ambulance services under fire.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department MedCat is highly armored and equipped with rescue equipment to provide ambulance services under fire.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
US Congressional staff members can no longer use Microsoft's Copilot on their government-issued devices, according to Axios.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
An X user went viral after showing just how much apple juice is included in popular drinks.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 39,000 perfect reviews.
Not sure if you should be using mouthwash every day? Doctors weigh in on the product's oral health benefits.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Demis Hassabis, CEO and one of three founders of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary DeepMind, has been awarded a knighthood in the U.K. for "services to artificial intelligence." Ian Hogarth, chair of the U.K. government’s recently launched AI Safety Institute and previously founder of music startup Songkick, was awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to AI; as was Matt Clifford, AI adviser to the U.K. government and co-founder of super-early-stage investor Entrepreneur First.
These female pop stars are at the top of their game. Their boyfriends are supporting them every step of the way.
Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. There's not that much news from me this week, but I've been doing a ton of prep for TechCrunch Early Stage taking place in Boston on April 25. Stability AI bids adieu to its founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, who's decided to chase the decentralized AI dream, leaving the unicorn startup without a permanent CEO.
The luxurious, long-lasting scent from Jo Malone candle 'smells divine,' fans say.
X is working on features that will allow admins of “Communities,” the platform’s tool for subreddit-like groups, to designate the spaces as containing “adult content.”
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.