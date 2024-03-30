Sheriff's MedCat provides armored ambulance for high-risk emergencies

TechCrunch

Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. There's not that much news from me this week, but I've been doing a ton of prep for TechCrunch Early Stage taking place in Boston on April 25. Stability AI bids adieu to its founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, who's decided to chase the decentralized AI dream, leaving the unicorn startup without a permanent CEO.