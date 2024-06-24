Sheriff's Drone Gives Bird's-Eye View of Iowa Floods

Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 21 Iowa counties, local media said, in response to severe flooding in the northwest.

The video here, released by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, shows severe flooding in Correctionville.

“Please stay away from this area if you don’t belong here. Here is a bird’s-eye view of the flood damage,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Days of heavy rain had pushed rivers “to record levels” locally, shutting down utilities in several cities, and forcing evacuations, local media reported. Credit: Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful