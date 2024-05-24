Sheriff's deputy unintentionally fired his weapon responding to a fight at Milwaukee's Sherman Park, authorities say

A sheriff's deputy sergeant is on administrative duty after unintentionally firing his weapon into the ground while attempting to draw his weapon on a person with a gun, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began Thursday night at Sherman Park on Milwaukee's north side, after Milwaukee police transferred a caller to the sheriff's office shortly after 7:30 p.m. to report a fight happening at the park, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said "additional information" led to the department focusing on three males, two of whom were reportedly armed with firearms.

As sheriff's deputies approached the scene, the three males fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office. Two males were caught and the third male was discovered in a resident's yard after the resident notified authorities, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's deputy approached the male and as he drew his weapon, he unintentionally fired his weapon into the ground near his foot, according to the sheriff's office. Nobody was injured.

The sheriff's office said the deputy sergeant has been with the department for more than six years. The sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation.

