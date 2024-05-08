Sheriff's deputies plan DUI checkpoints in Victorville, Hesperia

Deputies are planning sobriety checkpoints in Victorville and Hesperia this weekend.

The Victorville checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Sunday at Bear Valley and Hesperia roads, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The Hesperia checkpoint will take place during the same time period at an undisclosed location within the city, officials said.

"DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, the sheriff's department said in a written statement. "The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road."

"Sober or hand 'em over" poster.

In addition to alcohol, sheriff's officials reminded the public that marijuana, prescription drugs and even over-the-counter medication may impair a person's ability to drive.

First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with suspended licenses, officials added.

Funding for the checkpoints is being provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Police checkpoints planned in Victorville, Hesperia