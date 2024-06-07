Sheriff's Department to take over dog shelter

Following the resignation of county dog Warden Joe Eggerton, Ashland County commissioners announced a new joint venture with the Sheriff's Office.

Commissioner Denny Bittle said the county is working on a plan that will have the Sheriff's Office take over dog warden duties starting July 1. He said it is possible a full-time officer would be dedicated to dog warden duties. The job also would entail monitoring dog licenses.

The idea for the venture sprung from Commissioner Mike Welch who saw other counties doing the same thing. He said he saw information about it on a chatline for county commissioners.

“Wyandot County has an (memorandum of understanding) with county commissioners and the Sheriff Department,” Welch said. “Stark County also does the same thing. We are not recreating the wheel. I called Wyandot up and got a copy of their MOU. This is what we are looking at.”

In other matters, commissioners:

Authorized the re-appointment of Ed Kieper to the Mental Health & Recovery Board with a term of July 1, 2024-June 30, 2028.

Entered into a IV-D Service Contract between the Child Support Enforcement Agency and Ashland County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division for magistrate services.

Accepted a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for $497,739 for runway edge lighting improvements at the airport.

Accepted the resignation of Laurie Mooney from the Dog Shelter Advisory Committee.

Concurred with the re-appointments of Roger Amos, Steve Uhler and Nikki Hiller to the floodplain appeals board effective July 1, 2024 until June 30, 2027.

Authorized the appointment of Karen Welch to the floodplain appeals board effective July 1, 2024, until June 30, 2027.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the commissioner’s conference room on the second floor of the county office building. The meetings are open to the public. They are livestreamed on the Ashland, OH County Government Facebook page.

