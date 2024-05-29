Sheriff's department adds 2024 Road Glide motorcycle to fleet, first in state

CHEBOYGAN — The latest model of Harley Davidson policing motorcycles has made its way to Cheboygan County.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is leasing a 2024 Road Glide. They are the first in Michigan to receive the motorcycle.

Lt. Andrew LaLonde and Deputy Brad Renwick traveled to Troy to participate in a two-week training program, which allows them to patrol the county on the motorcycle.

Undersheriff Josh Ginop, Lt. Andrew LaLonde, Paul Desy, Jeff Dickey, and Sheriff Timothy Cook pose for a photo with the new 2024 Road Glide that joined the county fleet.

LaLonde said the motorcycles are mostly used for Public Relations events — including parades, charity rides and more — but is also helpful in navigating and getting through high-traffic areas.

Zips Harley-Davidson in Gaylord has partnered with the sheriff’s department for more than 20 years.

LaLonde said he hopes the new motorcycle reminds drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists and “look twice to save a life.”

Lt. Andrew LaLonde and Jeff Dickey look at the 2024 Road Glide, which is now a part of the Cheboygan County fleet.

“The summer in general is just busy, and these smaller bikes, they just blend in with traffic and it makes it a little bit more dangerous to ride a motorcycle,” LaLonde said. “We're just asking the public to look twice and make sure you’re not pulling out in front of a motorcycle.”

Zips Harley-Davidson Manager Paul Desy said the Road Glide model offered a lot of new safety improvements, including traction control, ABS brakes and more.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide joined the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department fleet last week.

Sheriff Timothy Cook said he was thankful for Undersheriff Josh Ginop and Lt. Andrew LaLonde for their work behind the scenes to make leasing the bike possible.

